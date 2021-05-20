IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

IBIBF opened at $8.46 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

