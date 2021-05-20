Canaccord Genuity Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

SNC opened at C$33.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.83. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

