Uni-Select (UNIEF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS: UNIEF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. Uni-Select Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.74.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.