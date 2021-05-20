Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.67

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.67 and traded as high as $26.65. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 183,286 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

