Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Viewtran Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

