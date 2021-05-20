Gartner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,734 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,645% compared to the average daily volume of 386 call options.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total transaction of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT opened at $227.13 on Thursday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

