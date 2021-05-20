Wells Fargo & Company Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to $51.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.96 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

