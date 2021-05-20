Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE:GLP opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

