CareCloud’s (MTBC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $1,134,567. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareCloud by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

