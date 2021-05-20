Wedbush Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,650.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,468.82.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,466.82 on Monday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,470.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,268.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

