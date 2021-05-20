Acumen Capital Boosts Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$40.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.28.

TSE PLC opened at C$33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$980.79 million and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$21.63 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

