Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $179.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.22. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

