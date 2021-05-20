Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $39.89 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.