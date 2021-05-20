Credit Suisse Group Lowers Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEP. Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $113,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

