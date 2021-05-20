HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $410.28

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 410.28 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 446.03 ($5.83). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 443.30 ($5.79), with a volume of 14,521,999 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.28. The company has a market cap of £90.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

