Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $4.35. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 18,506 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 8,483 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $140,968. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

