Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $4.35. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 18,506 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
