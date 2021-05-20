Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$125.00 to C$132.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada traded as high as C$123.31 and last traded at C$123.04, with a volume of 2230344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$123.90.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

