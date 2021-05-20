Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$125.00 to C$132.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada traded as high as C$123.31 and last traded at C$123.04, with a volume of 2230344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$123.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.90.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949 in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$109.90. The firm has a market cap of C$175.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

