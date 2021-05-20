Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $111,607.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,928,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,378,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,355 shares of company stock worth $1,023,661 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,031.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 356,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

