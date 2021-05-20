WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,665.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,665 ($21.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,723.97 ($22.52). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,657 ($21.65), with a volume of 480,737 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMWH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

Get WH Smith alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,828.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,665. The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

About WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.