Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.40

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €65.40 ($76.94) and traded as high as €67.60 ($79.53). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.94 ($78.75), with a volume of 437,377 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.66 ($81.96).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.