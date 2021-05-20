Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.80

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.80 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.57). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 7,045,719 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.27%.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

