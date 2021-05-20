Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

RKT opened at GBX 6,344 ($82.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £45.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 6,179 ($80.73) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

