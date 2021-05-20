Aegis Boosts Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Price Target to $6.25

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price target upped by Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SELF stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
