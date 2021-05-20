Aegis Boosts Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Price Target to $6.25

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price target upped by Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SELF stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 104.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

