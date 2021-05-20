Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRSM. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,272 ($16.62) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PRSM opened at GBX 952 ($12.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,209.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,467.88. Blue Prism Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 944 ($12.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

