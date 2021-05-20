JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.33 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

