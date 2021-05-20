Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

LOW stock opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 70,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.