Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Cormark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGY. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$0.90 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.03.

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$0.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$202.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

