Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.87.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

