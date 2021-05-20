Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.85

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.87.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.