HC Wainwright Raises VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Price Target to $10.00

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VQSLF opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.95% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

