Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to C$15.25

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

TCNGF stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

