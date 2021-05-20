Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.38 million. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

