$0.47 EPS Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Meritor reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. Meritor has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

