Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$12.91 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$7.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

