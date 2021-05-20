ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 110.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 179.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 82.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.