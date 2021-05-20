Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$1.80

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

TSE:NSR opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$640.02 million and a P/E ratio of 28.25. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.