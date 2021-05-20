Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$849.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

