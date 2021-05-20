Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday.

BOXE stock opened at GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.25. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.