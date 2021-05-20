Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for The Walt Disney in a research note issued on Sunday, May 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.18.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $169.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.