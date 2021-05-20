National Bankshares Increases American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.07.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The firm has a market cap of C$358.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

