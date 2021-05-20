New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.49 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

