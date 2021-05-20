ATB Capital Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$53.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.35.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIF opened at C$39.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.21. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$23.20 and a 52 week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.