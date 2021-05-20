Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GLPEY stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

