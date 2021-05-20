Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

PATH opened at $72.46 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last three months.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

