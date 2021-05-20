Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $72.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PATH. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

