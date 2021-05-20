KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

