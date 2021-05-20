Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $325.04 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.59.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.