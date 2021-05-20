CIBC Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$8.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$9.54.

TSE:ACB opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.30. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

