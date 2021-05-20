BMO Capital Markets Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.65.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$7.93 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

