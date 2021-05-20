UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €102.75 ($120.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

